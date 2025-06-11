Style tips: How to pack light as a fashionista

Team Indulge
Miss and match
Pick versatile pieces, say, for example, a button-down can be a cover-up or a layer, and a scarf can go from headband to bag accessory in seconds.
Focus on footwear
Be thoughtful with footwear. Generally, comfy sneakers work for most travel days, while one stylish pair is perfect for evenings out.
Mini beauty kit
You don’t need to pack it all to stay glam. Just carry travel-sized skincare and multipurpose makeup like a tint for cheeks, lips, and eyes.
Accessorise thoughtfully
You’ve got to be smart here! Just a few statement pieces can elevate even the simplest outfits.
Curate your looks
Don’t pack aimlessly. It’ll be nice if you curate your looks in advance. Think in outfits, not your entire wardrobe.