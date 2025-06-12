5 ways to let your mood inspire your style, no matter what the occasion

Sakshi Kaithwas
Use colours
When you’re feeling happy, let your outfit reflect it, reach for colours that uplift. Bright hues like yellow, coral, or turquoise don’t just express joy, they radiate it.
Choose fabrics as per your mood
Feeling mellow or introspective? Soft, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or modal can mirror your need for ease and stillness.
Let accessories speak
A chunky necklace for bold energy, minimal gold hoops for clarity, or a stack of colourful bangles when you’re feeling playful.
Go for power shoulders
When you want to walk into a room and own it, power shoulders are your silent armour. Strong, structured, and unapologetically bold, they instantly add confidence to your silhouette and attitude to your outfit.
Don’t hesitate to experiment
Fashion is meant to be fun, not fixed. Mix prints, clash colours, try unexpected silhouettes, your wardrobe is your playground. Some of the best style moments happen when you ditch the rules and just go with what feels right.