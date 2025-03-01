Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra’s summer wardrobe is peak fashion!

Atreyee Poddar
Light, breathable fabrics in neutral tones keep things easygoing and stylish. Sidharth pairs them with comfy trousers for a refined yet casual summer vibe.
Soft shades like blush pink and mint green add a refreshing touch to his wardrobe. These colours are perfect for summer and exude an effortless charm. Whether for a pooja, or a summer wedding, you will be catching eyeballs!
Striped cotton shirts and tinted sunglasses are his go-to for a beach-ready aesthetic. It’s all about looking cool while beating the heat.
A crisp white kurta or shirt with tailored trousers is a timeless summer staple. Whether at a resort or a city stroll, white always wins.
Keeping it casual yet dapper, Sidharth elevates denim looks with pastel layering, proving that lightweight jackets work even in summer.