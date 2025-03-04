Who (un)dressed it best at the Oscars afterparty?

Dharitri Ganguly
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent
American actor and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz was spotted in a stunning cutom Saint Laurent piece. The plain, black satin dress was of the right fit, and had a sheer back, showing off the actor's butt. Don't miss out on the cute bow right above which, we think, accentuated the butt even more.
Megan Thee Stallion
The American rapper and songwriter took naked dressing a notch higher by reaching the Oscars Vanity Party in a figure-hugging green dress with feathers, a halter neck, and matching nipple pasties, and that confidence. Just wow!
Olivia Wilde in Chloé
The actress and director wore a white sheer dress from Chloé’s spring 2025 collection, a delicate piece which featured floral embellishments throughout, with multiple tiers of ruffles at the waist and hem, creating a layered effect. Wilde paired the frock with a shell-shaped clutch, also from Chloé.
Bianca Balti in Fendi Couture
Italian model Bianca Balti attended the party in a breathtaking ivory georgette and satin dress from Fendi Couture’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which featured a simple yet elegant design with a see-through satin overlay. She paired this simple, next to skin outfit with diamond jewellery.
Julia Fox in Dilara Findikoglu
Julia modeled a completely see-through frock covered only by long, wavy tendrils of brown hair, referencing Sandro Botticelli’s masterpiece “The Birth of Venus”, designed by the Turkish couturier Dilara Findikoglu.
Emily Ratajkowski in Ludovic de Saint Sernin
Emily's sheer black dress was not just beautiful but extremely elegant. The outfit had a sequinned, low-cut bustier top with a sheer, lacy, flowy body.
Ciara in Dsquared2
The dress from Dsquared2'r Fall 2025 collection featured a body-hugging silhouette made with a sequin-embellished fabric and long sleeves with dramatic feathery bottoms. The singer styled the piece with nude undergarments.
Leslie Bibb in Fendi
The golden shimmery sheer dress was high-collared and full-sleeved, and was just about naked, giving slight hints of the matching underwear.
Elizabeth Hurley
The actress sported a see-through dress covered in crystals, creating a bodice shape on the top and a long skirt below. Below her thighs, the embellishments created a lace-like pattern that was an impressive detail of the outfit. It was ageless and stunning.
Louisa Jacobson in Ludovic de Saint Sernin
Louisa Jacobson wears Ludovic de Saint Sernin SS25 "BDSM BALLET" Look 39. It is minimal, has a sparkly sheer finish, with a halterneck and backless finish.
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain looks breathtaking dress that has a corset style long dress he social media star wore a look courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2025 couture collection by Ludovis de Saint Sernin, which featured a lace-up element on the skirt. Her look was styled by Jared Ellner.