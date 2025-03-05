Celeb eyewear trends you need to try!

Atreyee Poddar
Oversized Glam
Think '70s diva vibes! Oversized square and round frames are back, and they're perfect for adding instant drama to any outfit. Pair with a cute mini dress or a bold patterned shirt for a retro-chic look.
Y2K Nostalgia
Tiny, thin frames and colorful lenses are having a major moment. It's all about that early 2000s throwback. Rock these with a cropped top and low-rise jeans for a totally Y2K vibe.
Cat Eye Comeback
This frame adds vintage glamour to any outfit. Use these frames to add a touch of class to your pictures.
Clear Vision
Clear frames are minimalist and chic, adding a touch of sophistication or office siren vibes to any look. These go with everything!
Shield Up!
Sporty shield sunglasses are the ultimate statement piece. They’re edgy, futuristic, and totally eye-catching. Wear them with a sleek monochrome outfit for a high-fashion look.