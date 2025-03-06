Take a cue from Alia to Chitrangda and sport the stylish summer short-hair trend

Team Indulge

Alia Bhatt's shoulder-length cut for Jigra is effortlessly chic, proving short hair has its own charm.

After rocking long locks for years, Shraddha Kapoor switches it up with casual shoulder-length hair, proving that sometimes, less is more!

Deepika Padukone's beachy waves in Pathaan had everyone rethinking about getting short hair.

Kriti Sanon's short haircut adds a touch of elegance and effortless charm to her look.

Chitrangda slays in short-hair which frames her face beautifully.

(Cuarted by Addrita Sinha)