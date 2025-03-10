Nitanshi Goel brings gen-z twists to traditional styles

Team Indulge
Nitanshi Goel effortlessly infuses a Gen Z vibe into this traditional lehenga with a dreamy tie-dye effect, abstract artsy brush stroke and soft pastel hues breaking away from heavy embroidery
The bubble braid wrapped in gold thread adds a chic Gen Z touch to this classic deep royal blue saree.
Ditching the traditional dupatta for delicate shoulder drapes, this blush pink lehenga highlights the modern Gen Z aesthetic.
Nitanshi effortlessly pulls off the bandana for her holi look, a style that has made a major comeback, becoming a go-to accessory in the latest generation’s wardrobe.
A unique fusion of boho and suit elegance with the coat over the shoulder trend complementing the outfit, adds a modern edge to the look.