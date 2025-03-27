Five outfit ideas when you literally have nothing to wear

Michelle Rebekah John
We’ve all been there, standing in front of our closet, staring into the abyss convinced we have absolutely nothing to wear. Even though the closet is literally overflowing somehow every outfit feels wrong. Before you declare a fashion emergency, cancel your plans and start crying, here are five foolproof outfit ideas to save the day (and you sanity)
The classic white shirt and blue jeans combo
You cannot go wrong with this timeless duo. Grab a crisp white button-down or t-shirt (or steal one from a sibling, partner or even day — oversized is in). Tuck it into favourite jeans, roll up the sleeves and add sneakers for a casual vibe or heels for instant chic.
The “lazy girl” dress trick
If pants feel like a commitment (we get it), reach for your favourite dress. A simple slip dress, a floral midi or even a t-shirt dress works wonders. Layer with a denim or leather jacked for an instantly polished look.
When in doubt, go monochrome
Pick one colour (black, beige or even pastel shades) and stick to it from head to toe. It’s a super easy way to look fancy without actually trying. Monochrome outfits create the illusion of effort, even if you just grabbed the first matching things you saw
The oversized blazer fix
If your outfit feels meh, an oversized blazer will instantly save it. Layer it over a basic tank and leggings, a mini dress or even denim shorts and a crop top. This trick makes it seem like you planned your outfit hours ago when, in reality
The “borrowed from the boys” look
No cute tops? No problem. Raid the men’s section (or someone’s closet) and grab a cool oversized tee or hoodie. Knot it at the wait or tuck it into your jeans for an off-duty model vibe. Add chunky sneakers and you’re all set!