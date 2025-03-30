Gudi Padwa: Bollywood's Marathi mulgis embrace festive style

Atreyee Poddar
Madhuri Dixit
If there’s one actress who knows how to own traditional fashion, it’s Madhuri Dixit. She effortlessly carries a classic green saree with a broad contrasting border, proving that elegance never goes out of style. Her signature Gudi Padwa look is complete with a statement nath (nose ring), traditional gold jewellery, and a poised drape—perfect for those who love a regal touch.
Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh
Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh embraces her Marathi roots with an intricately draped saree, complete with a heavy traditional jewellery set. Her sleek hairstyle and confident stance make this look effortlessly graceful, setting the perfect example for anyone looking to stand out while staying true to cultural aesthetics.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor strikes the right balance between fun and festive in a bright yellow and blue saree. She ditches the conventional bun for soft, flowing hair, making her look feel refreshingly youthful. Paired with a golden jewellery set and matching bangles, her ensemble exudes charm and vibrancy—ideal for those who love to mix tradition with a playful touch.
Mithila Palkar
Mithila Palkar gives traditional fashion a fresh twist with a vibrant purple saree, paired with an elegant pearl jewellery set. The contrast between the rich hue of her drape and the sophistication of pearls creates a perfect blend of old and new—ideal for those who love a modern take on heritage fashion.
Saiee Manjrekar
For those who prefer a subtle yet striking ensemble, Saiee Manjrekar’s red-and-yellow silk saree is the ultimate inspiration. She keeps it effortlessly simple with minimal jewellery and a delicate floral hair accessory, proving that sometimes, less is truly more.