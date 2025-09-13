5 easy ways to transform your basic office kurta look

Suchismita Maity
Pair your simple kurta with a statement dupatta in bold prints, embroidery, or silk fabric. This instantly elevates your look and makes it stand out at work.
Instead of regular leggings, try styling your kurta with wide-legged palazzos, straight-cut trousers, or culottes. These add structure and a more refined edge to your office wear.
Layering can completely change your kurta game. Add a tailored jacket, a sleek shrug, or even a longline vest to make your outfit look polished and contemporary.
Choose minimal yet impactful accessories like silver jewelry, a classic leather watch, or small studs. The right accessories can add sophistication without going overboard.
Upgrade your footwear from everyday flats to block heels, loafers, or pointed-toe mules. These not only elongate your frame but also give your outfit a professional finish.