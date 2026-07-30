10 of the most controversial moments in fashion history that shocked the world

Gucci’s Balaclava Blackface Sweater (2019)

Gucci faced public backlash in early 2019 after releasing a $890 black wool balaclava sweater that pulled up over the lower half of the face, featuring large red cut-out lips. Many pointed out its resemblance to blackface caricature imagery, prompting Gucci to pull the item from stores and issue a formal apology.