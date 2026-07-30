Prattusa
Yves Saint Laurent scandalized Paris with his 1971 Autumn/Winter couture line, inspired by 1940s wartime fashion under Nazi occupation. Featuring platform shoes, square shoulders, and heavy makeup, critics condemned it for romanticizing a traumatic era. Despite the backlash, the collection pioneered the popular retro, vintage-inspired aesthetic in modern fashion.
Cher turned heads at the 58th Academy Awards wearing a daring, midriff-baring black two-piece ensemble topped with a massive feathered mohawk, designed by Bob Mackie. Created as a snub to the Academy for not nominating her for Mask, the theatrical look subverted traditional Hollywood red-carpet glamour and dress codes.
During her 1990 Blond Ambition world tour, Madonna debuted a pink satin corset with conical bust cups created by Jean Paul Gaultier. Blending lingerie with armor, the provocative design sparked worldwide debates about female empowerment, sexuality, and pop iconography, cementing the cone bra as a landmark moment in fashion history.
Attending the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral alongside Hugh Grant, Elizabeth Hurley wore a black silk crepe Versace dress held together by oversized gold safety pins. The dangerously revealing, plunge-neck silhouette launched Hurley to instant global fame and challenged conventional red-carpet boundaries overnight.
Alexander McQueen’s Autumn/Winter 1995 runway featured tear-away lace, tartan, and distressed dresses, with models stumbling down a heather-strewn stage. Critics initially condemned the show for glorifying violence against women. McQueen clarified that the show depicted the brutal 18th- and 19th-century British subjugation and ethnic cleansing of Scotland.
John Galliano sparked outrage with Christian Dior’s Spring/Spring 2000 Haute Couture show, which drew inspiration from unhoused populations living along the Seine in Paris. Models walked down the runway wrapped in newspaper-printed fabrics, liquor bottles, and safety pins, leading critics to accuse Galliano of insensitive romanticization of poverty.
During his Autumn/Winter 2015 menswear presentation titled Sphinx, designer Rick Owens sent male models down the Paris runway in draped, floor-length tunics featuring cutouts around the crotch area that exposed full frontal male nudity. The deliberately provocative choice divided critics and generated intense social media conversation.
Gucci faced public backlash in early 2019 after releasing a $890 black wool balaclava sweater that pulled up over the lower half of the face, featuring large red cut-out lips. Many pointed out its resemblance to blackface caricature imagery, prompting Gucci to pull the item from stores and issue a formal apology.
Balenciaga faced severe controversy over its November 2022 holiday ad campaign, photographed by Gabriele Galimberti. The imagery featured young children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM-style harness gear. The intense public outcry resulted in public apologies from the brand, the retraction of the images, and structural changes in internal approval processes.
Dutch avant-garde duo Viktor & Rolf challenged traditional runway norms during their Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture presentation. Models walked the runway wearing tulle ballgowns mounted sideways, diagonally, or completely upside down, covering their faces. The surreal presentation divided critics between viewing it as absurd satire or artistic brilliance.