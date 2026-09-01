Five best method dressing pieces birthday girl Zendaya has dazzled in

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The spectacular Valentino spiderweb dress

For the superhero premiere, Zendaya stunned in a custom Valentino haute couture gown adorned with crystal spiderwebs. Paired with a delicate lace mask, this gorgeous ensemble perfectly captured the cinematic theme.

The archival Thierry Mugler cyborg suit

Channelling futuristic desert warfare for the Dune sequel, she resurrected a robotic suit from Thierry Mugler’s legendary archive. This gleaming metallic armour became an instant fashion history sensation.

The Loewe tennis ball stilettos

Serving major style points on the Challengers press tour, the acclaimed actress wore a custom sparkling green Loewe dress featuring a deep plunging neckline. The absolute standout detail was her bespoke stilettos spearing real miniature tennis balls.

The wet leather Balmain masterpiece

Embodying the stark Arrakis landscape perfectly in Venice, the birthday girl stepped out in a custom leather Balmain gown sculpted exactly to her bust. The breathtaking glossy finish mirrored desert moisture conservation themes flawlessly.

The theatrical Moschino butterfly gown

Paying tribute to her captivating trapeze artist character, she graced the Australian premiere wearing a spectacular Moschino butterfly dress. The vibrant asymmetrical wings completely enveloped her slender silhouette in vivid colour.

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