Prattusa
For the superhero premiere, Zendaya stunned in a custom Valentino haute couture gown adorned with crystal spiderwebs. Paired with a delicate lace mask, this gorgeous ensemble perfectly captured the cinematic theme.
Channelling futuristic desert warfare for the Dune sequel, she resurrected a robotic suit from Thierry Mugler’s legendary archive. This gleaming metallic armour became an instant fashion history sensation.
Serving major style points on the Challengers press tour, the acclaimed actress wore a custom sparkling green Loewe dress featuring a deep plunging neckline. The absolute standout detail was her bespoke stilettos spearing real miniature tennis balls.
Embodying the stark Arrakis landscape perfectly in Venice, the birthday girl stepped out in a custom leather Balmain gown sculpted exactly to her bust. The breathtaking glossy finish mirrored desert moisture conservation themes flawlessly.
Paying tribute to her captivating trapeze artist character, she graced the Australian premiere wearing a spectacular Moschino butterfly dress. The vibrant asymmetrical wings completely enveloped her slender silhouette in vivid colour.