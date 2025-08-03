6 Northeast Indian dishes you must try

Suchismita Maity

Smoked pork with Bamboo shoot (Nagaland)

This dish is smoky, earthy, and intensely flavourful. It’s a Naga delicacy that hits the perfect balance between heat and umami, a must for pork lovers.

Eromba (Manipur)

A mashed medley of veggies, fermented fish, and chilies. This dish is bold, fiery, and represents Manipuri soul food at its most authentic.

Jadoh (Meghalaya)

For this dish the rice is cooked in meat stock, usually pork. It's Khasi comfort food that’s hearty, aromatic, and perfect for chilly evenings.

Khar (Assam)

Banana stem, raw papaya, lentils, and alkaline water is pure magic. It’s unique, deeply cleansing, and made with a traditional Assamese cooking technique you won’t find elsewhere.

Fish Tenga (Assam)

This dish is a tangy fish curry made with tomatoes or elephant apple. Light, refreshing, and perfect for summer, this dish is a celebration of Assam’s river culture.

Thukpa (Arunachal Pradesh/Sikkim)

A warming noodle soup with meat or veggies. This dish is comfort in a bowl Thukpa is the Himalayan hug you didn’t know you needed.

