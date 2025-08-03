6 vitamin B12-rich foods to boost energy and brain power

Suchismita Maity
Salmon
A B12-rich fish that’s also full of omega-3s. It's great for brain function, memory, and mood support.
Dairy (milk, cheese, yogurt)
Diary products are tasty and packed with B12 especially good if you’re vegetarian. It helps maintain nerve health and energy metabolism.
Eggs
Especially the yolk that’s where most of the B12 lives. It supports neurological function and cell health.
Chicken and Turkey
Lean meats with a good B12 punch. This is essential for keeping your energy levels up and fighting for brain fog.
Fortified cereals and Plant milks
Perfect for vegans as many are loaded with added B12. It keeps your B12 levels up without animal products.
Nutritional Yeast
A cheesy, vegan-friendly flavor bomb that’s often fortified with B12. This is great for energy, memory, and mood as you can sprinkle it on everything.