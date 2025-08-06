5 street foods you can’t miss when in Thailand

Suchismita Maity
Thailand’s OG Noodle Dish! Wok-tossed rice noodles with shrimp, peanuts and lime sweet, tangy, and oh-so-satisfying.
Dessert That Hits Different. Creamy coconut sticky rice and ripe mango is a tropical match made in heaven.
Thailand’s famous spicy soup. A bold mix of lemongrass, chili, and shrimp; its sour, spicy, and soul-warming.
Crispy little flavor bombs. Golden, crunchy rolls filled with veggies or meat, its perfect with sweet chili sauce.
Banana pancake goodness. A sweet, flaky roti stuffed with banana, drizzled with condensed milk, this is street dessert goals.