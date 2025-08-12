Making a Burrito at home? You need these 6 things

Suchismita Maity
Soft Tortillas
The foundation of your burrito, choose flour tortillas for that perfect wrap-and-fold action.
Protein Power
Chicken, beef, beans, tofu; pick your favorite for the hearty, filling center.
Seasoned Rice
Cilantro-lime rice or spiced Mexican rice adds flavor and texture that ties everything together.
Fresh Veggies
Bell peppers, onions, corn sautéed or fresh, they add crunch and color.
Salsa + Sauces
Pico de gallo, hot sauce, sour cream, or guac; layers of flavor are the secret to a great burrito.
Cheese, Please
Melted cheddar, Monterey Jack, or a Mexican cheese blend for that gooey bite.