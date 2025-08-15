How to make classic margherita pizza in 5 easy steps

Suchismita Maity
Prepare the dough
Mix all-purpose flour, salt, sugar, olive oil, and yeast dissolved in warm water. Knead the dough for about 8–10 minutes until it becomes smooth. Cover it and let it rise for 1–2 hours.
Make the sauce
Heat olive oil in a pan and add crushed garlic. Pour in blended tomatoes and season with salt, pepper, and dried oregano. Let it simmer until the sauce turns thick and flavorful.
Shape the base
Preheat your oven to 220°C (425°F). Roll the dough into a thin circle or rectangle and place it on a pizza tray lined with parchment paper.
Add toppings
Spread the tomato sauce evenly over the base. Place fresh mozzarella slices on top, add a few fresh basil leaves, and drizzle with a little olive oil.
Bake and serve
Bake the pizza for 10–12 minutes until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbling. Slice it and enjoy your fresh, homemade Margherita pizza.