Five quick one-pot meals for busy weeknights

Suchismita Maity

Creamy garlic pasta
Boil pasta in salted water, then stir in butter, garlic, cream, and parmesan.
Rich, silky, and ready in just 15 minutes that is perfect for when you’re starving.

Pexels

Veggie fried rice
Transform leftover rice into a flavor-packed meal by tossing it with carrots, peas, bell peppers, soy sauce, and scrambled egg. Fast, colorful, and budget friendly.

Pexels

One-pot chicken curry
Sautee onions and ginger-garlic, add chicken pieces, spices, and chopped tomatoes. Let it simmer until the chicken is tender and serve with rice or bread for a complete meal.

pexels

Lentil and spinach stew
Cook lentils with vegetable broth, cumin, turmeric and garlic.
Add fresh spinach at the end for a hearty, protein-rich dinner that’s both healthy and filling.

pexels

Mexican quinoa bowl
Combine quinoa with black beans, corn, salsa and chili powder in one pot.
Finish with fresh avocado, lime juice and coriander for a zesty, wholesome bowl.

pexels
Click here