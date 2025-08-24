6 snacks beyond fritters to try when it rains

Suchismita Maity
Aloo Tikki
Crispy, spiced potato patties paired with tangy chutneys, perfect with a cup of chai.
Corn Bhel
Roasted corn tossed with onions, tomatoes, spices, and lemon juice for a zesty monsoon bite.
Cheese Maggi
A creamy, cheesy twist to everyone’s favorite rainy-day noodles.
Methi Thepla Rolls
Gujarati flatbreads rolled with pickle or chutney, light yet filling for rainy evenings.
Masala Peanuts
Crunchy fried peanuts coated with spicy masala, an addictive rainy snack.
Hot Soup Bowls
From sweet corn to tomato basil, a steaming bowl of soup is the coziest rainy-day companion.