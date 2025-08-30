5 dips that pair perfectly with your snacks

Suchismita Maity
Hummus heaven
A creamy Mediterranean classic made with chickpeas, tahini, lemon, and garlic. Perfect with pita bread, chips, or veggie sticks!
Guacamole goodness
The king of dips! Fresh avocados, lime, onion, and a hint of spice that is best with nachos or even as a toast topper.
Salsa Fresca
A zesty mix of tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime. Great for tortilla chips or as a tangy topping for wraps and tacos.
Cheesy Queso
Rich, gooey, and slightly spicy; it's Tex-Mex dip is perfect for nachos, fries, or even breadsticks.
Greek Tzatziki
A refreshing yogurt-based dip with cucumber, garlic, and herbs. Tastes amazing with kebabs, chips, or grilled veggies.