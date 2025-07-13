Can you make Boba at home? Here's what you need to know

Suchismita Maity
Making your own bubble tea is easier than you think. All it takes is a few ingredients like-
- Tapioca starch/flour
- Brown sugar or sweetener
- Water
- Tea (black, green, or jasmine)
- Milk or dairy-free alternatives
- Wide straw for sipping!
How to Make the Tapioca Pearls
Mix tapioca starch with boiling sugar water to form a dough. Roll into tiny balls and boil for 20–30 minutes until they float and soften. Soak in sugar syrup for that classic sweetness.
Brew your tea base
Steep your favorite tea strong and chill it. Black tea is classic, but you can experiment with matcha, fruit teas, or oolong.
Customize your bubble tea
Add milk, honey, flavored syrups, or fruit puree. Want Thai milk tea? Brown sugar boba? Strawberry matcha? Get creative!
Pro tips for perfect homemade boba
- Use brown sugar for a caramel flavor
- Serve fresh as pearls harden if they sit too long
- Chill your tea before mixing for a smoother sip
Sip & enjoy your homemade creation
Pour your tea over pearls, add ice, seal the cup (or not), and sip with a wide straw. Homemade bubble tea is a major cozy win!