Superfoods you can find in your Indian kitchen

Suchismita Maity

Turmeric (Haldi)
The Golden Healer. Packed with curcumin, turmeric fights inflammation, improves immunity, and supports joint health.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)
Vitamin C Powerhouse. Amla strengthens immunity, promotes glowing skin, and aids digestion which is all in one tiny fruit.

Moringa (Drumstick Leaves)
Green Superleaf. Rich in iron, calcium, and antioxidants it helps to regulate blood sugar and improves energy levels.

Cumin (Jeera)
Gut Health Hero. Improves digestion, boosts metabolism, and has anti-inflammatory benefits like jeera water, anyone?

Ghee (Clarified Butter)
Good Fat, Great Benefits. High in healthy fats and butyrate, ghee supports digestion, brain function, and hormonal health.

Garlic (Lahsun)
Heart-Healthy Wonder. Lowers cholesterol, fights infections, and improves heart health; a small clove with big power.

