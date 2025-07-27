5 desserts you must try in Japan

Suchismita Maity
You can relish on some fresh Parfait in Tsujiri, Gion, Kyoto. This layered delight blends creamy matcha ice cream, mochi, jelly, and sweet red bean. A must-have in Japan’s matcha capital.
You can get best Dango in Asakusa Market, Tokyo. These chewy rice dumplings on a stick, grilled and glazed with soy sauce, are nostalgic, comforting, and great on-the-go.
Try some Ichigo Daifuku in Kuromon Ichiba Market, Osaka. A juicy strawberry tucked inside soft mochi and red bean paste. Sweet, tart, and wildly photogenic.
Try some Taiyaki at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Food Court. A fish-shaped waffle stuffed with custard, chocolate, or azuki. Fun to eat & perfect for Instagram.
You must try Japanese Cheescake at Uncle Tetsu or Rikuro Ojisan no Mise. Light, fluffy, and jiggly this is not your average cheesecake. It instantly melts in your mouth like magic!