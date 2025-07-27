5 desserts you must try in Japan

Matcha Parfait – Kyoto

You can relish on some fresh Parfait in Tsujiri, Gion, Kyoto. This layered delight blends creamy matcha ice cream, mochi, jelly, and sweet red bean. A must-have in Japan’s matcha capital.

Dango – Tokyo Street Stalls

You can get best Dango in Asakusa Market, Tokyo. These chewy rice dumplings on a stick, grilled and glazed with soy sauce, are nostalgic, comforting, and great on-the-go.

Ichigo Daifuku – Osaka

Try some Ichigo Daifuku in Kuromon Ichiba Market, Osaka. A juicy strawberry tucked inside soft mochi and red bean paste. Sweet, tart, and wildly photogenic.

Taiyaki – Yokohama

Try some Taiyaki at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Food Court. A fish-shaped waffle stuffed with custard, chocolate, or azuki. Fun to eat & perfect for Instagram.

Japanese Cheesecake – Tokyo

You must try Japanese Cheescake at Uncle Tetsu or Rikuro Ojisan no Mise. Light, fluffy, and jiggly this is not your average cheesecake. It instantly melts in your mouth like magic!

