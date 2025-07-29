5 food combos people are weirdly obsessed with right now

Suchismita Maity
Mango + Maggi
Yes, you read that right. This bizarre pairing went viral in May 2025 thanks to a food vlogger on reels. The sweet-spicy-sour chaos has the internet divided and intrigued.
Peanut Butter + Pickles
A nostalgic combo Gen Z picked up from quirky TikTok recipes earlier this year. Crunchy, salty and creamy this is oddly addictive and weirdly balanced?
Ice Cream + Soy Sauce
First popularized by a Japanese chef on YouTube, this umami-sweet pairing surged in trendiness around April 2025. Fans say it deepens the flavor like salted caramel with an edge.
Pizza + Honey
From New York slice shops to Korean mukbangs, this one’s drizzled into foodie heaven. Became a summer trend for those who want a sweet kick to their spice.
Popcorn + Orange Juice
One of those “don’t knock it till you try it” combos Reddit can’t stop talking about. The crunchy-citrusy mashup oddly works as a late-night binge snack. Blame it on insomnia and curiosity.