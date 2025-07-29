Love Asian food? Try these trendy ‘girl dinners’

Suchismita Maity

Korean Banchan Spread

A table full of tiny bowls: kimchi, seaweed, soy eggs & pickled radish.
It’s the ultimate low-effort, high-reward dinner snacky but soul-satisfying.

Pexels

Onigiri & Miso Soup

Cute rice triangles with umeboshi or tuna mayo, paired with warm miso.
It’s comfort wrapped in nori which is ideal for solo nights or Studio Ghibli marathons.

Pexels

Taiwanese Street Snack Platter

Fried tofu cubes, tea eggs, scallion pancakes and bubble tea on the side.
A crispy, chewy, slurpy vibe that feels like a night market at home.

Pexels

Thai Mango Sticky Rice and Veggie Skewers

Sweet, salty, and a little coconut-y with grilled mushrooms and tofu on sticks. Dessert-as-dinner? It’s giving tropical goddess energy.

Pexels

Summer Rolls and Iced Coffee

Fresh rice paper rolls with herbs, tofu or shrimp, and a peanut dipping sauce. Balanced, pretty, and powered by that bold Vietnamese cold brew buzz.

Pexels

Chaat Board

Pani puri, aloo chaat, and papdi scattered like edible confetti.
It’s crunchy chaos and spice therapy all on one plate.

Pexels