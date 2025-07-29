Love Asian food? Try these trendy ‘girl dinners’

Suchismita Maity
A table full of tiny bowls: kimchi, seaweed, soy eggs & pickled radish.
It’s the ultimate low-effort, high-reward dinner snacky but soul-satisfying.
Cute rice triangles with umeboshi or tuna mayo, paired with warm miso.
It’s comfort wrapped in nori which is ideal for solo nights or Studio Ghibli marathons.
Fried tofu cubes, tea eggs, scallion pancakes and bubble tea on the side.
A crispy, chewy, slurpy vibe that feels like a night market at home.
Sweet, salty, and a little coconut-y with grilled mushrooms and tofu on sticks. Dessert-as-dinner? It’s giving tropical goddess energy.
Fresh rice paper rolls with herbs, tofu or shrimp, and a peanut dipping sauce. Balanced, pretty, and powered by that bold Vietnamese cold brew buzz.
Pani puri, aloo chaat, and papdi scattered like edible confetti.
It’s crunchy chaos and spice therapy all on one plate.