What the world ate most in 2025

Suchismita Maity
Rice was mostly consumed in Asia & Africa because nothing hugs a curry better than a bowl of fluffy, steamy rice.
Chicken was mostly consumed in USA, Brazil, China because its affordable, versatile, and always down to dress up grilled, fried or glazed.
Bread was mostly consumed in Europe & Middle East. From crusty baguettes to pillowy pita, carbs never lost their charm.
Instant Noodles were mostly consumed in South Korea, Philippines, Nigeria. 3 minutes, no drama its the global soulmate of broke students and late-night cravings.
Lentils were consumed in huge numbers in India, Bangladesh, Nepal. Humble, hearty, and protein-packed its the OG comfort meal with soul.
Avocados had been mostly consumed in Mexico, Australia, California. Its Smooth, green, and Instagram’s favorite toast-topping therapist currently.