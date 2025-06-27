5 high-fat snacks you should avoid after sunset

Suchismita Maity
Late-night munching? Think twice before reaching for these snacks! Eating high-fat foods post-sunset can slow down digestion, disrupt sleep, and lead to unwanted weight gain. Let’s break it down.
These are loaded with trans fats and salt, which are harder to digest at night. They can cause bloating, acidity, and make your metabolism sluggish. That crunchy craving can cost you sleep and gut health. Best left for earlier in the day!
Cheese is calorie-dense and high in saturated fats. Eating it late can interfere with digestion and make you feel heavy or sluggish. Save the cheesy delights for lunch instead, your stomach will thank you later!
These are high in fat and preservatives. Post-sunset, your body isn’t as efficient at breaking down heavy proteins and fats, leading to indigestion and poor sleep.
Packed with fat and sugar, these treats spike your insulin and energy levels before bed, only to crash soon after disrupting your natural sleep rhythm. Sugar rush meets fat overload = restless nights. Instead swap for fruit or herbal tea instead!
While healthy in moderation, nut butters are calorie-dense and high in fat. Having spoonful at night can lead to unnecessary calorie intake and slow metabolism. Nut butters are great but not by the spoonful before bed. A little goes a long way!