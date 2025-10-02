5 South Indian breads you must try

Suchismita Maity
Malabar Parotta (Kerala)
Flaky, soft, and layered to perfection, this flatbread is a Kerala staple. Made with refined flour, ghee, and eggs, it’s usually served with spicy curries like chicken or beef. Each bite gives you a perfect mix of crispiness and softness.
Appam (Kerala)
Soft-centered with lacy, crisp edges, Appam is made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk. Traditionally paired with vegetable or chicken stew, it’s light, fluffy, and slightly sweet from the coconut
Adai (Tamil Nadu)
Thicker than a regular dosa, Adai is a protein-packed pancake made from a mix of rice and lentils, spiced with green chilies and curry leaves. Perfect for a hearty breakfast or brunch, it’s usually enjoyed with coconut chutney or jaggery.
Neer Dosa (Coastal Karnataka)
Delicate, ultra-thin crepes made from just rice and water and no fermentation is needed! Light yet flavorful, Neer Dosa is best served with spicy fish curry or coconut chutney.
Ragi Roti (Karnataka)
Nutty, earthy, and full of nutrition, Ragi Roti is made from finger millet flour mixed with onions, spices, and herbs. It’s a healthy breakfast or snack option and is loved for its unique flavor and wholesome goodness.