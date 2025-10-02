5 ways to jazz up your homemade French toast

Bristi Dey
Stuff it up: The more the stuffings the better the taste. Add a sweet surprise, think Nutella, cream cheese, or fresh fruits, sandwiched between two slices before frying.
Flavour the batter: Add more complex flavours and the dish gets even more tastier. Think a dash of extract, like almond or bourbon. Adding cinnamon, cardamom, or pumpkin pie spice to the egg mixture can also do away with the magic.
Swap the bread: A richer base like butter croissants can do wonders with the bread. Using the regular breads can do away with the added flavour.
Savoury swap: There is no rule that the French toast has to be always sweet. Make it savoury with cheese, herbs, or smoked salmon for a deliciously unexpected twist.
Go gourmet with the toppings: Pile on berries, sliced bananas, coconut flakes, or even candied nuts for a crunchy, colourful twist.