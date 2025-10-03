5 things to add in your homemade pizza

Suchismita Maity
Nothing screams Italian more than fresh basil. It cuts through the cheesiness with its herby freshness and makes your pizza taste instantly gourmet.
Forget raw onions because caramelized ones bring a sweet, umami depth that balances salty cheese and tangy sauce. It’s the upgrade your pizza didn’t know it needed.
Black or green, olives add that salty-briny kick, giving your pizza layers of Mediterranean flavor. Pair with feta or mozzarella for peak deliciousness.
Roasting garlic turns it buttery, mellow, and sweet. Spread it over your base or dot it on top, and you’ll never go back to regular garlic again.
For that fiery finishing touch, drizzle some chili oil just before serving. It adds heat, shine, and a restaurant-style punch to your homemade slice.