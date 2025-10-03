5 things to add in your homemade pizza

Suchismita Maity

Fresh Basil

Nothing screams Italian more than fresh basil. It cuts through the cheesiness with its herby freshness and makes your pizza taste instantly gourmet.

Pexels

Caramelized Onions

Forget raw onions because caramelized ones bring a sweet, umami depth that balances salty cheese and tangy sauce. It’s the upgrade your pizza didn’t know it needed.

Pexels

Olives

Black or green, olives add that salty-briny kick, giving your pizza layers of Mediterranean flavor. Pair with feta or mozzarella for peak deliciousness.

Pexels

Roasted Garlic

Roasting garlic turns it buttery, mellow, and sweet. Spread it over your base or dot it on top, and you’ll never go back to regular garlic again.

Pexels

Chili oil drizzle

For that fiery finishing touch, drizzle some chili oil just before serving. It adds heat, shine, and a restaurant-style punch to your homemade slice.

Pexels
