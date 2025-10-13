Classic Bengali fritters that are perfect for chilly weather

Team Indulge
Beguni (Eggplant fritters)
Pair these classic fritters with puffed rice and hot milk tea to savor the essence of monsoons
Musur Daal er Bada (Red Lentil Fritters)
Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and perfect for rainy afternoons with a cup of tea/coffee or as a crunchy side with rice and dal.
Kola Bhaja (Banana fritters)
A simple rustic with a cup of hot ginger tea or alongside steaming rice, ghee, and lentils on a drizzly afternoon.
Kumro phuler bora (Pumpkin flower fritter)
A beloved Bengali fritter made with pumpkin flowers (kumro phool), perfect to go as a crunchy side with dal-rice.
Paat Patar Bada (Jute Leaf Fritters)
A rustic bengali fritter enjoyed on a rainy afternoon with muri and raw mustard oil.