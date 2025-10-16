World Food Day: 7 desi winter delicacies beyond gajar ka halwa

Dharitri Ganguly
Phenni: Rajasthan/Gujarat
Phenni or fenni, a coloured seviyan disc is a rich Rajasthani dessert exclusive to the winters, made with wheat or rice flour, by the expert confectioners from Gujarat-Rajashan. The desi ghee enhanced flavour, saffron-infused colour, and is usually consumed with hot milk, the dessert is rich and a rich delicacy.
Malaiyo or Daulat Ka Chaat: Varanasi/Uttar Pradesh
If you are in Delhi, call it Daulat ka Chaat, if in Varanasi, Malaiyo, or Nimish when in Lucknow, however you may like to call it, this melt-in-mouth, cloud like dessert needs dewdrops to be made. Yes, you heard it right. So, authentically, it is only available during winters.
Nolen gur er mishti: West Bengal
Nolen Gur er mishti (sweets), made with chhena and the fresh sap of date palm trees is a winter specialty and is unmatched! Though at many places gur er sandesh is available across the year, nolen gur hits different during winters, especially roshogolla, if they are piping hot.
Panjiri: Punjab/Hyderabad
If you have already experienced the biting cold of North India, you know already what can save you...it is the healthy, fatty, crunchy mix of wheat flour dry fruits, nuts, ghee, gond (edible gum) and makhana, roasted well on a pan unil everything come together, called panjiri.
Matar Ka Nimona: Uttar Pradesh
The gravy? Peas. The veggies in the curry? Peas, as well. Well that's the specialty of this winter delicacy because that is the veggie that winters inevitably has us heaping on. Tastes best when made with fresh peas and ghee laced hot rice. The perfect winter lunch to carry too, when paired with a few oranges and 1-2 gond laddoos.
Koraishutir kochuri: West Bengal
If we talk about matar ka nimona or using the freshest peas, koraishutir kochuri needs a mention too. A puri, with a stuffing of savoury pea mix, when paired with spicy alu dum is wat yu need to celebrate the wnters. Don't forget to end your meal with nolen gur er mishti.
Til Pitha: Assam
A scrumptious, crunchy pitha (sweetmeat), made with til (sesame), pounded glutinous rice and a sweet stuffing of sesame or jaggery and coconut, is a winter delicacy, authentically made during Magh Bihu, celebrated on January 15.