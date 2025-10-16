World Food Day: 7 desi winter delicacies beyond gajar ka halwa

Malaiyo or Daulat Ka Chaat: Varanasi/Uttar Pradesh

If you are in Delhi, call it Daulat ka Chaat, if in Varanasi, Malaiyo, or Nimish when in Lucknow, however you may like to call it, this melt-in-mouth, cloud like dessert needs dewdrops to be made. Yes, you heard it right. So, authentically, it is only available during winters.