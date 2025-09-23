5 Navratri foods you should bookmark

Suchismita Maity
Sabudana Khichdi
A classic fasting dish made with tapioca pearls, peanuts, and mild spices. Light, filling, and perfect for energy.
Makhana Kheer
Creamy fox nut pudding that’s rich in protein and antioxidants — a sweet treat without breaking your fast.
Singhara Puri / Cheela
Made with water chestnut flour, these soft puris or savory pancakes are gluten-free and fasting-friendly.
Kuttu Ka Dosa / Roti
Buckwheat-based dosas or rotis which are fiber-rich and versatile for breakfast or lunch during Navratri.
Aloo / Pumpkin Sabzi (fasting style)
Simple, spiced potato or pumpkin curry cooked with rock salt and fasting-friendly spices are perfect with vrat puris.