4 things that make Buckwheat (Kuttu) a superfood

Suchismita Maity
Naturally gluten free
Buckwheat isn’t related to wheat, making it perfect for gluten-free diets and fasting periods like Navratri.
Packed with nutrients and antioxidants
Rich in protein, fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants like rutin, buckwheat supports overall health and immunity.
Supports heart health
Rutin in buckwheat strengthens blood vessels, improves circulation, and may lower heart disease risk.
Helps with weight management
High in fiber and complex carbs, buckwheat keeps you full longer, stabilizes blood sugar, and curbs overeating.