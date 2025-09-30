4 hacks to perfecting caramel at home

Bristi Dey
Heavy-bottomed pan
The material of the pan makes all the difference. Use a heavy-bottomed pan which are thicker at the base. This will help in even heat distribution and will prevent the sugar from burning in spots
Sugar more, water less
Start with the wet caramel method by adding just enough water to moisten the sugar before heating. This ensures more even melting and helps prevent early crystallization.
Avoid stirring
Once the sugar-water mixture begins to boil, avoid stirring. Instead, gently swirl the pan to prevent crystals from forming. This helps ensure a smoother caramel with less risk of crystallization. Also if there's crystal formation on the sides of the pan use a wet pastry brush to wipe down sugar crystals.
Finish with warm butter or cream
After the deep amber colour of the caramel comes, use warm butter or cream to top it off and make it tastier. The silky, smooth texture of the caramel is ready for you to dip your finger into, of course only after it gets cooler!