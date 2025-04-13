The Sakura Matsuri 2025 is all set to welcome you with Japanese flavours at this luxury hotel in Mumbai

Subhadrika Sen
Bringing in the spirit of Tokyo’s Spring is this two-week culinary extravaganza in Mumbai.
Up for grabs are dishes like Okonomiyaki, Takoyaki, Fish Karage, with umeboshi dip and Robata skewers, to name a few.
Sushi lovers will be treated to New Age Gunkan and Rainbow Maki which are bursts of flavours and freshness.
Desserts like Matcha Raspberry Mousse, Hazelnut Chocolate Chantilly layers or the Suki will make sure that you have a perfect ending to the course along with drinks like Tokyo Rose or Matcha Sour.
Head over to Sesame at Hyatt Centric Juhu till April 25 from 7 pm onwards.