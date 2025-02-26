This fine-diner at the Mumbai airport has an all-new look and menu!

Subhadrika Sen
The Brasserie at Hilton Mumbai International Airport draws inspiration from the grandeur of a palatial retreat
Warm soothing tones, curated music and fine brass details celebrate accessible luxury in this fine-diner
The diner has an extensive a la carte menu and an elaborate buffet to choose from
Some of the must-have and exotic items include Korean Shanks, Peacock Desserts, New Zealand Lambs and more, along with vegan options
At the core of The Brasserie lies the principles of sustainability, eco-consciousness, utilisation of local produce giving way to world class hospitality and flavours