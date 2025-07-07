World Chocolate Day 2025: Here’s how to celebrate the day with a trail in Mumbai

Prattusa Mallik
Los Cavos, the vibrant Latin American restaurant and bar in Bandra, channels Latin American passion into its World Chocolate Day menu.
Must-try: The Chocolate Mousse, crafted with 70 percent cacao, is adorned with caramelised nuts and a glossy chocolate sauce, offering a symphony of textures.
Tucked in Khar’s bustling lanes, The Bluebop Cafe reimagines World Chocolate Day indulgence with a menu that’s as inclusive as it is exquisite.
Must-try: The Chocolate & Orange Almond Cake Slice dances between zesty citrus and roasted almonds, draped in dark chocolate for a refined finish.
Red Box elevates World Chocolate Day into a global affair, showcasing cocoa’s finest origins.
Must-try: Their Belgium Chocolate Mousse is a silken dream, embodying the depth of Belgian craftsmanship.
This delightful Neapolitan-inspired haven is serving up the coziest, most heartwarming chocolate treats you can imagine.
Must-try: Hazelnut & Chocolate Dough Balls, golden fried sourdough morsels, served with a lush hazelnut chocolate sauce, delivering a delightful contrast of crisp and creamy, that wraps around you like a warm hug.
Mercii, the chic Khar outpost, crafts a World Chocolate Day experience that radiates elegance.
Must-try: The Crunchy Chocolate Mousse layers almond and chocolate textures for a captivating interplay of silk and crunch.
For those craving indulgence at home, The Pantry’s cloud kitchen delivers via food delivery apps with a health-conscious gem: the Keto Chocolate Brownie. Crafted with almond flour and studded with nutty almond flakes, this fudgy delight caters to keto devotees without sacrificing flavour. Free from refined sugars and gluten, it’s a guilt-free dessert that proves wellness and decadence can intertwine.