This Mumbai restaurant brings a delectable brunch menu on the plate

Subhadrika Sen
Mumbai’s Copper Chimney introduces the Tandoor & Toasts Brunch on weekends.
The brunch features live music, beautifully set up dining zone, live chaat counter and a kid’s zone.
Some of the delicious selections include Pani Puri, Palak Patta Chaat, Nimona Tikki, Tawa Subzi, Biryanis, Kulfi, Almond Mawa cake and more.
Their handcrafted beverages include mocktails like Spice Punch, Anarkali, while cocktails like Guava Chilli with Vodka or Sangria are a major hit.
The brunch menu is available every weekend between noon to 4 pm starting from Rs 1499+ per person.