This well-known restaurant is back with its third outlet in Mumbai

Subhadrika Sen
The Tanjore Tiffin Room in Nesco, Mumbai is the largest outlet in the city with indoor and outdoor seating spread across 3000 sq ft.
It transports the visitor to a Tamil household via its interiors and wonderful flavours.
The menu ranges from Mini Gunpowder idlis, Marina Beach Sundal, Padmini’s Mutton Cutlet, Poriyal, Khorma and more reflecting Tamilian home-style cooking.
To complement the menu the bar offers drinks like Chellama, Gold Member, Sundance Kid, Nalla Nerum and many more.
The restaurant is located at Gate 2, Building No 2, Western Urban Rd, NESCO, Goregaon, Mumbai and open everyday from noon.