This dining outlet brings the 90’s drive-in experience to Mumbai

Subhadrika Sen
The Ministry of Naan has opened its drive-in outlet in Chembur and is operational from 11.30 am till 1.30 am.
It revives the 90’s culture of dining from the comforts of your car with your loved ones.
The transparent glass views allow the diner to witness live what they will be served in a moment.
A carefully curated menu boasts of items like Aromatic Chicken Biryani, Kairi Chicken Tikka, Tandoori Sarso Ki Broccoli, and Mutton Galauti on Bread.
Are you ready to experience the nostalgic food on the go trend yet again?