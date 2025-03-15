This food festival in Mumbai celebrates the flavours of Northern Thailand

Subhadrika Sen
Asia Kitchen by Mainland China, Mumbai is running a culinary pop-up till March 20 serving the diverse flavours of Northern Thailand on the plate curated by Chef Tanya.
Start your course with appetizers like Spicy Tamarind Chicken Wings (Pik Kai Tod Nam Makram), Classic Thai Crab Omelette (Khai Jeaw Poo), or Prawn In Blankets (Goong Salong).
Main course comprises Chiang Mai Chicken Curry with Vermicelli Noodles (Kanom Jeen Nam Ngiew), or Banana Leaf Wrapped Fish (Hor Mok Pla Yang) to name a few.
End the meal on a sweet note with desserts like Red Rubies (Tub Tim Grob).
Complimenting the dishes are hand crafted cocktails like Blushing Dragon, Krabi Dreams, Sumer in Phi Phi, and more.