World Tiramisu Day: Best Mumbai spots to explore this Italian Dessert

Dharitri Ganguly
Indulge in a guilt-free treat with Pistamisu from Sante Spa Cuisine, a wholesome twist on the beloved Italian classic. Crafted with a delightful blend of Pistachio Gianduja, Mascarpone, Savoiardi, and Espresso, this dessert brings together rich flavours with a nourishing touch.
At Coppetto Artisan Gelato, they believe in turning every day into a delightful celebration, which results to an ideal fusion of two adored classics — coffee and gelato. Explore the flavourful, aromatic world of our gelatos with coffee tastes like Tiramisu and Caffé, which will take you to coffee paradise.
Experience the magic of Flaming Tiramisu at Le Cafe, where the beloved Italian dessert gets an elegant, fiery makeover. Delicately layered with ladyfinger biscuits, velvety mascarpone cheese, and rich coffee, this classic indulgence reaches new heights when flambéed with a splash of coffee liqueur (optional).
At The Allamanda Terrace, Hotel Marine Plaza, tradition meets innovation with the duo of tiramisu and hazelnut—a deconstructed masterpiece that reimagines the classic dessert. This elegant creation features airy mascarpone mousse infused with the delicate flavours of Australian hazelnut, offering a harmonious balance of richness and nuttiness.
Mool- Kaapi & Bakes' Kaapimisu, is an deliciously fantastic combination. It's their take with the favourite tiramisu, and to top it off? A generous drizzle of Bailey's Irish Cream.