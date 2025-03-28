Mango mania hits Mumbai with this popular joint's limited-edition menu

Subhadrika Sen
Poetry by Love & Cheesecake’s Mango Menu is an ode to the nostalgic memories created with this summer fruit.
Find a sweet lovers haven with desserts like Fresh Mango Chocolate Tart or Fresh Mango Tres Leches Tub.
Coffee- lovers can opt for the perfectly baked Fresh Mango Danish to go along with their favourite beverage.
Cheesecake lovers cannot miss out on Fresh Mango Cheesecake Tub, Fresh Mango Pistachio Kunafa Cheesecake Tub, Fresh Mango Misu Layered Cheesecake and more.
A range of other dishes like Curried Chicken Red Quinoa and Mango Salad , Chicken Diavolo with Garlic Potato Mash and Mango dressing and Mango Kiwi Smoothie also adds flavour to the menu.