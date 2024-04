Chef Neha’s special tips:

For cooking the sweet potato noodles, first, soak them and then just cook in hot water for 2 to 3 minutes. Always cut the noodles as these are very long Cook Japchae on high flame to get a good flavour. Do not use tomatoes in cast iron as it reacts as iron reacts with the acid in tomatoes. Do not overcook the veggies as a slight bite is always better.