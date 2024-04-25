Chill your heart and soul with these easy-to-make mango mocktails

Dharitri Ganguly
Kokum Se Aam Panna Tak
Ingredients:
Add a few sprigs of mint, 1/8 tsp black salt, 1/2 tsp aam panna pulp, 1/4 tsp lime juice, 1/4 tsp sugar syrup, 1/3 tsp kokum syrup and ice in a pilsner glass glass and shake well. Top it up with soda and garnish with mango boba and serve.
Recipe by Cedrik Rodrigues, beverage manager, Hitchki Resto Bar
Summer Seen
Shake 120ml mango juice, 90ml pineapple juice, 15ml peach syrup, 15ml lime juice and 10ml sugar syrup in a collins glass, garnish with a mango slice and serve chilled.
Recipe by Puneet Kaushal, assistant restaurant manager at The Deltin, Daman
Spicy Rika Mango Mocktail
In a shaker filled with ice, add 1 oz. mango purée, 1 oz. freshly squeezed lime juice, 1/2 Thai chili sliced, and 3/4 oz simple syrup. Shake well for about 15 seconds, strain the mixture into a Tajin-rimmed margarita glass.
Recipe by Rekha Arora, K3 - New Delhi's Food Theatre
Sweet and Spicy Mango Drink
In a blender, blend 200 gm ripe mangoes, 1 inch ginger, water, 30 gm sugar, 5 ice cubes, 1 lemon and 2 tbsp chaat masala till the mango is well blended, and pass the blended liquid through a strainer and strain out all the fine ginger and mango fibre. Select a tall glass to serve this drink and apply lemon juice on the rim of the glass.
Dip the lemon juice applied rim of the glass in chaat masala so that the rim is coated with the masala. Fill the glass with ice cubes, pour the strained mango juice onto the glass carefully add a few droplets of Tabasco sauce on top and mix it with the tip of a toothpick to form a design. Garnish with, mint leaves and serve immediately.
Recipe by Chef Aji, head, culinary development and innovation, FreshToHome