Chill your heart and soul with these easy-to-make mango mocktails

Sweet and Spicy Mango Drink

In a blender, blend 200 gm ripe mangoes, 1 inch ginger, water, 30 gm sugar, 5 ice cubes, 1 lemon and 2 tbsp chaat masala till the mango is well blended, and pass the blended liquid through a strainer and strain out all the fine ginger and mango fibre. Select a tall glass to serve this drink and apply lemon juice on the rim of the glass.

Dip the lemon juice applied rim of the glass in chaat masala so that the rim is coated with the masala. Fill the glass with ice cubes, pour the strained mango juice onto the glass carefully add a few droplets of Tabasco sauce on top and mix it with the tip of a toothpick to form a design. Garnish with, mint leaves and serve immediately.

Recipe by Chef Aji, head, culinary development and innovation, FreshToHome