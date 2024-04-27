Keep it cool with these two easy-to-make summer drinks

Team Indulge
Ice Apple Drink
Also called Nungu in Tamil, this drink made from the fruit of Palmyra palm tree, is a healthy pick for summer. It serves as a rich source of dietary fibre and aids digestion.
Ingredients
Couple of crushed ice apples
One cup cold milk
Sugar (optional)
Method
Take some amount of crushed ice apples, add some milk and blend them well. Add sugar for taste.
Buttermilk
Buttermilk is a trusted summertime beverage for Indians. We bring you a recipe where you can make this drink without curd.
Ingredients
1 cup of rice water
½ teaspoon of grated ginger
3-4 chopped green chilli (according to taste)
A bunch of chopped coriander
Pinch of salt
Method
Mix all the ingredients with rice water and add salt to it. It’s ready!