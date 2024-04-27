Keep it cool with these two easy-to-make summer drinks

Team Indulge

As the sun continues to shine bright, we list down two summertime beverages well-suited to survive the scorching heat.

These two drinks, significantly popular in Indian households, are equal parts refreshing and healthy. Read more for recipes!

Ice Apple Drink

Also called Nungu in Tamil, this drink made from the fruit of Palmyra palm tree, is a healthy pick for summer. It serves as a rich source of dietary fibre and aids digestion.

Ingredients

Couple of crushed ice apples

One cup cold milk

Sugar (optional)

Method

Take some amount of crushed ice apples, add some milk and blend them well. Add sugar for taste.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk is a trusted summertime beverage for Indians. We bring you a recipe where you can make this drink without curd.

Ingredients

1 cup of rice water

½ teaspoon of grated ginger

3-4 chopped green chilli (according to taste)

A bunch of chopped coriander

Pinch of salt

Method

Mix all the ingredients with rice water and add salt to it. It’s ready!