International Tiramisu Day: How to make this Italian dessert at home
Muskan Khullar
Ingredients:
6 large egg yolks, 1 cup of brewed espresso, 2 tablespoons coffee liqueur, 24 ladyfinger cookies, 1 cup mascarpone cheese, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup of heavy cream and unsweetened cocoa powder for dusting.
Method:
Whisk the yolks and sugar to make the zabaglione in a bowl on medium flame. Add espresso and coffee liqueur till the mixture is silky and smooth. Then, dip the ladyfingers in the mixture.
Arrange the soaked ladyfingers in rows on the bottom of the baking dish and layer them with mascarpone cheese. Next, dust with cocoa powder and refrigerate the dessert.