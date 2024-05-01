You won’t imagine how this simple recipe can be so comforting!

Dharitri Ganguly
The temperature is soaring every single day which makes us keep a lookout for simple yet nutritious dishes and curries. We recently had this curry — Butter Poached Himalayan Vegetables — at the Bhutan to Bharat food fest at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, made by chef Michael Swamy, and we had to ask the chef to share the recipe.
Butter Poached Himalayan Vegetables
Clean and dice 800 gm veggies like broccoli, asparagus, snow peas, Chinese cabbage, bok choy.
Tie spices and herbs like 1tsp Bhutan spice blend, 1 tsp fresh oregano, 1 tsp freshly ground pepper, 1 tsp crushed pink pepper corns and 1 tsp Langdon turmeric powder into a potli so that you only get the flavour into the sauce.
Add the veggies, potli, butter and stock to a pan. Gently poach the veggies in the simmering liquid. When done remove the veggies and serve it along with some fluffed up red or white rice.