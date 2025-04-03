Five-minute summer drinks to keep you cool!

Michelle Rebekah John
Hot days call for cold drinks and we’re here to make sure you stay refreshed without breaking a sweat. These super easy summer drinks are as delicious as they are easy!
Citrus spritzer:
When life gives you lemons (and oranges), make a spritzer! Mix fresh citrus juice with soda water and a drizzle of honey. Add ice, top with mint and sip your way to refreshment.
Watermelon cooler:
Also called summer in a glass, this drink is everything you didn’t know you needed. Watermelon, lime and mint all come together to give you instant hydration. Blend it all up, pour over ice and boom, your new go-to summer drink is ready.
Iced mango lassi:
Mango lovers, this one’s for you! Blend ripe mango, yoghurt, milk and a hint of cardamom (trust us). Add ice and there you go!
Cucumber mint lemonade:
Crisp cucumber, zesty lemon and fresh mint come together for the ultimate thirst-quencher. It’s like spa water…but without the spa part, one drink can fix all your problems.
Berry sparkler:
Muddle some mixed berries, add honey and top with soda water. Stir, sip and feel instantly fancy